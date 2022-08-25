Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died

College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck.

CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston.

CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway.

The southbound motorcyclist was struck by the northbound pickup that was making a left turn on a flashing yellow signal.

The driver of the pickup was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

CSPD’s accident reconstruction will close the intersection of Texas and Southwest Parkway on August 31 between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.