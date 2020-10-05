Most Of Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Special Meeting Is Held In Executive Session

A special meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents lasted two hours, and all but six minutes was behind closed doors.

Click HERE to read and download the agenda for the October 1, 2020 special meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents.

The executive session was the first time board members had the opportunity to possibly discuss the search for Texas A&M’s new president.

The regents were also allowed to bring up legal issues involving how any of the system’s 11 universities will be operating as the pandemic continues into the spring semester.

The board approved one action item on the agenda. A&M president Michael Young was given the authority to reach a deal with the Baylor Scott & White Health system for what the agenda described as a “master affiliation agreement and other related documents for specialized medical educational services.”

A system spokesman says “most of the preliminary negotiations are about clinical training for medical students.”

A request for information from Baylor Scott & White was handled by the A&M college of medicine, where a spokeswoman told WTAW News they “continue to engage in conversations around the nature of our relationship. Conversations regarding an update of our affiliation are still on-going. Our collective commitment remains focused on the educational mission of our students and meeting the health care needs of Texans.”

Click below for comments from board of regents chairwoman Elaine Mendoza of San Antonio before and after holding an executive session during a special meeting on October 1, 2020.