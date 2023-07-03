Morrison Adds Jeff Fiorenza to Coaching Staff

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced the hiring of Jeff Fiorenza as an assistant coach Saturday.

“We hit a home run with hiring Jeff [Fiorenza],” Morrison said. “His passion for the sport is unquestioned and he has a lot of high-level experience early in his career. He’s a model of what we want the people in this program to be and I could not be more excited to officially welcome him to our staff.”

Fiorenza stays in Texas to join the Aggies from ACU where he spent the last year as an assistant coach. With the Wildcats, his focus was on developing the setters and middle blockers, where he helped one of his student-athletes reach the All-WAC Freshman Team.

“I’m extremely thankful to Coach Morrison and the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity to join the Aggie volleyball family,” Fiorenza said. “It means so much to be able to coach at the highest of levels and learn from some of the best coaches in the business. The A&M culture is special and I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

From 2018 to the end of the 2019 season, Fiorenza had the opportunity to coach in the SEC at his alma mater, Kentucky. He was a volunteer coach under long-standing national champion head coach Craig Skinner. Fiorenza was part of the staff when the Wildcats won back-to-back SEC championships and made consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 appearances.

He provides the Maroon & White with added experience in recruiting, as he served as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for the UTSA Roadrunners from 2020 through the conclusion of the 2021 season. ­­­­­­