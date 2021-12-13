Morning Candy’s Frito & Katy Announce December 31st Is Their Last Show

The longtime hosts of Bryan Broadcasting’s KNDE-FM (Candy 95) morning show are leaving

Morning Candy’s Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey announced Monday that their last day is December 31.

They told listeners they are moving out of town and are staying together in radio in a yet to be announced position.

Since starting in August 2013, Frito and Katy have won eight Best of the Brazos Valley “Best Radio Personality” awards, the 2021 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) award for small market personality, the 2018 and 2021 Marconi’s for CHR (contemporary hit radio) station of the year, and the 2017 Marconi for small market radio station of the year.

Frito, who has also been Bryan Broadcasting’s director of operations, and Katy, who has been Candy 95’s program director, have also been responsible for three NAB Crystal Awards for public service (2012, 2016, and 2019) and the 2021 NAB Leadership Foundation’s “Celebration of Service to America” award for local community service.

Katy tells WTAW News “I think maybe the more important stuff though is during our time together we’ve read to dozens of elementary classrooms and hosted school pep rallies, we’ve raised awareness, volunteered, and coached for organizations large and small, and we’ve helped raise millions of dollars in funds and donations for local non-profits.”

Tucker and Katy also say ““It’s so bittersweet for us, we’re very excited to take on new challenges but this is a one of a kind community and very much home for both of us and we’ll really miss Aggieland!”

Click below to hear the announcement during the Morning Candy show on December 13, 2021:

