More Volunteers Needed When Expanded Coronavirus Vaccinations Resume At The Brazos Center

Anyone who had appointments cancelled for coronavirus vaccinations this week at the Brazos Center are being asked to rebook.

Coordinator Jim Stewart says weather permitting, the Brazos Center hub will operate next Monday through Thursday from eight a.m. until six p.m.

Stewart says they have 3,000 doses on hand and he has been told to expect another 4,000.

He also says additional appointment invitations are forthcoming.

Meantime, volunteers are still being recruited by the Red Cross.

Heart of Texas chapter executive AJ Renold says her biggest concern is having enough people to give the shots.

Each shift has 14 people requiring active medical licenses and there are three shifts per day.

Renold says they are also seeking those who are interested in taking on larger roles.

Click here to be directed to the online volunteer registration website.

Click below for comments from AJ Renold, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Volunteers need to staff expanded hours at the Brazos Center coronavirus vaccination hub” on Spreaker.