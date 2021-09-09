More Traffic Signs Approved For College Station Neighborhoods

College Station city council members approved a list of new stop and yield signs during their August 26th meeting.
Assistant public works director Emily Fisher reported on stop signs added in the Southside neighborhood as the result of new sidewalks and crosswalks around Oakwood Intermediate and A&M Consolidated Middle schools.
Senior engineer Troy Rother said stop and yield signs at other locations were the result of neighborhood requests and city traffic studies using federal guidelines.
Click HERE to read and download more information about more traffic signs in the Southside and other College Station neighborhoods.
In the Southside neighborhood, stop signs were approved at:
Anna Street and Glade Street East
Anna Street and Glade Street West
Glade Street and Anna Street North
Holik Street and Anna Street North
Holik Street and Anna Street South
Holik Street and Park Place South
Park Place and Anderson Street East
Park Place and Anderson Street West
Park Place and Timber Street West
Stop signs were also approved at the following locations:
Creek Meadow Blvd and Cottonwood Creek Ln South
Cottonwood Creek and Long Creek Drive East
Cottonwood Creek and Timber Creek West
Timber Drive and Timber Creek South
Collin Mills Drive and Slocum Hill Drive South
Slocum Hill Drive and Feather Run West
Bandera Bend Drive and Slocum Hill Drive North
Yield signs were approved at the following locations:
Buffalo Creek Loop and Timber Creek North
Buffalo Creek Loop and Timber Creek East
Wild Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln North
Wild Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South
Crooked Creek path and Cottonwood Creek Ln North
Crooked Creek path and Cottonwood Creek Ln South
Walnut Nook Court and Crooked Creek Path West
Tiger Creek Court and Crooked Creek Path East
Long Creek Lane and Crooked Creek Path West
Lodge Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South
Oak Meadow Circle and Cottonwood Creek Ln North
High Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South
Caney Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South
Bison Bend Court and Long Creek Ln East
Haskell Hollow Loop and Crosby Creek Court South
Haskell Hollow Loop and Crosby Creek Court North
Collin Mills Drive and Haskell Hollow Loop East
Bandera Bend Drive and Cottonwood Terrace South
Click below for comments from Emily Fisher and Troy Rother during the August 26, 2021 College Station city council meeting.
Listen to “More traffic signs approved in College Station neighborhoods” on Spreaker.