More Traffic Signs Approved For College Station Neighborhoods

College Station city council members approved a list of new stop and yield signs during their August 26th meeting.

Assistant public works director Emily Fisher reported on stop signs added in the Southside neighborhood as the result of new sidewalks and crosswalks around Oakwood Intermediate and A&M Consolidated Middle schools.

Senior engineer Troy Rother said stop and yield signs at other locations were the result of neighborhood requests and city traffic studies using federal guidelines.

In the Southside neighborhood, stop signs were approved at:

Anna Street and Glade Street East

Anna Street and Glade Street West

Glade Street and Anna Street North

Holik Street and Anna Street North

Holik Street and Anna Street South

Holik Street and Park Place South

Park Place and Anderson Street East

Park Place and Anderson Street West

Park Place and Timber Street West

Stop signs were also approved at the following locations:

Creek Meadow Blvd and Cottonwood Creek Ln South

Cottonwood Creek and Long Creek Drive East

Cottonwood Creek and Timber Creek West

Timber Drive and Timber Creek South

Collin Mills Drive and Slocum Hill Drive South

Slocum Hill Drive and Feather Run West

Bandera Bend Drive and Slocum Hill Drive North

Yield signs were approved at the following locations:

Buffalo Creek Loop and Timber Creek North

Buffalo Creek Loop and Timber Creek East

Wild Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln North

Wild Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South

Crooked Creek path and Cottonwood Creek Ln North

Crooked Creek path and Cottonwood Creek Ln South

Walnut Nook Court and Crooked Creek Path West

Tiger Creek Court and Crooked Creek Path East

Long Creek Lane and Crooked Creek Path West

Lodge Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South

Oak Meadow Circle and Cottonwood Creek Ln North

High Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South

Caney Creek Court and Cottonwood Creek Ln South

Bison Bend Court and Long Creek Ln East

Haskell Hollow Loop and Crosby Creek Court South

Haskell Hollow Loop and Crosby Creek Court North

Collin Mills Drive and Haskell Hollow Loop East

Bandera Bend Drive and Cottonwood Terrace South

