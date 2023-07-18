More Than $9 Million In Electric Vehicles And Charging Stations Coming To The Brazos Transit District And Texas A&M Transportation Services

The Brazos Transit District (BTD) has announced receiving a federal grant of more than $9 million dollars for 21 electric buses and five charging stations to serve Brazos County.

BTD will be acquiring 15 vehicles and three charging stations.

Texas A&M transportation services will receive six vehicles and two charging stations.

BTD vice president Jo Marlow says delivery of the vehicles is one to two years away.

And two of the BTD vehicles will be deployed on a new route between downtown Bryan and the area of Northgate and Texas A&M.

Marlow said BTD was one of ten Texas recipients out of 475 applicants for the federal money.

News release from the Brazos Transit District:

The FY 2023 Buses and Bus Facilities/Low-No Grant, provided by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), is a testament to BTD, Texas A&M University, and FTA’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions. With this grant, BTD will revolutionize its fleet and take further strides toward significantly reducing emissions, improving air quality, and creating a greener future for our community. The FTA grant funds will be used to purchase electric vehicles and related equipment necessary to support the deployment of these advanced vehicles.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Buses and Bus Facilities/Low-No Grant,” said John McBeth, President/CEO of BTD. “This grant will enable us to add cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly vehicles to our fleet, aligning with our commitment to sustainability and the well-being of our community. We are excited to improve rider experience by providing cleaner and greener transit options for our passengers while contributing to the overall reduction of carbon emissions.”

“We are delighted to receive this grant and for the opportunity to add to the three battery electric buses we currently have in service. These additional buses will expand our electric fleet to nearly ten percent of our total bus inventory,” said Peter Lange, associate vice president for Transportation Services. “We are grateful to BTD for their commitment and dedication throughout this process and to our elected officials for their efforts in making this possible.”

BTD would like to express our gratitude for the longtime partnership with Transportation Services. We are immensely grateful for their support, and together, we remain steadfast in our mission to create a seamless and efficient transportation system that benefits our community as a whole.

As we move forward, BTD remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence in sustainable transit operations. With the FY 2023 Buses and Bus Facilities/Low-No Grant, we are confident that we will continue to provide our community with reliable, efficient, and environmentally-conscious transportation options.

BTD would like to express our gratitude to FTA for their support and recognition of our vision for a sustainable future. We also extend our appreciation to our local, state, and federal officials who represent the Bryan and College Station region, whose unwavering commitment and hard work made this grant possible. Special thanks to Senator John Cornyn, Representative John Raney, Congressman Michael McCaul, Brazos County, Texas A&M Transportation Services, City of College Station, City of Bryan, Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living, Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Council of Governments, and Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization for letters of support.

News release from Texas A&M University:

The new electric buses will replace six aging diesel buses and provide substantial operational savings over their diesel counterparts. The new buses are expected to be on campus in 2025.

The grant marks another milestone in Transportation Services’ commitment to providing sustainable transportation options. Last fall, Texas A&M University was reaccredited as a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly University, and this year, Transportation Services’ Mobility Master Plan Implementation Team was awarded the university’s Sustainability Champion award.

The Federal Transit Administration Buses and Bus Facilities/Low or No Emissions grant proposal was submitted in partnership with Brazos Transit District, which received funding for three electric buses. This achievement illustrates how impactful partnerships can be in enhancing services and improving mobility options for everyone in the Bryan-College Station community.