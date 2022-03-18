More Than $75,000 In Stolen Property From Five Counties Recovered In Bedias

March 18, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shots from the Grimes County sheriff's office Facebook page.
The Grimes County sheriff’s office announces the recovery of more than $75,000 dollars in stolen property in the Bedias community.

According to a Facebook post, investigators with four agencies who executed a search warrant found property that was taken from Grimes, Brazos, Burleson, and Walker counties.

Stolen merchandise included zero turn lawn mowers, side by side ATV’s, four wheelers, utility trailers, tractors, cargo trailers, power equipment, lawn equipment, and guns.

Two people were arrested on felony charges that includes possession of stolen property and theft of a firearm.

