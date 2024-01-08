More Road Construction Projects Underway In B/CS

Monday was the scheduled start of more road construction projects in and near Bryan/College Station.

One route to get to and from the Texas A&M west campus will not be available for nine months. The city of College Station says Luther Street from Penberthy to Marion Pugh will be closed to replace the pavement and a water main line. The more than $3.5 million dollar project will also add sidewalks and storm drainage. Texas A&M transportation services says this also impacts Route 36.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says there are detours off and on all this week in Bryan on William Joel Bryan in the construction zone around Sue Haswell Park. What will be a narrower four lane W-J-B is being repaved. Quoting a TxDOT news release: “The south side of the north intersection of FM 158 and Coulter Drive will be closed to reconstruct the pavement from Monday, January 8, through Friday, January 12. In addition, this notice advises the public that daily road closures will be required during the asphalt paving operations around the south side of Sue Haswell Park. The south zone of FM 158 will be closed to adjust grade for final pavement surface from the west side of Sue Haswell Park to Coulter Drive, beginning on Wednesday, January 10, through Friday, January 12. This will be done with daily road closures during off-peak hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be additional closures in the future for various sections along this corridor during paving operations due to the limited ability of the roadway width to accommodate both paving equipment and traffic.”

Another portion of Texas Avenue is getting a center median. TxDOT says it is supposed to take three weeks to build center medians on Texas between the Bryan city cemetery and Old Hearne Road.

And motorists using Highway 21 in Burleson County between Cooks Point and the Brazos River will deal with construction crews. TxDOT reports a cable barrier is being installed in the center median.