More Road Construction Is Underway

Monday brings the start of more road construction.

The TxDOT Bryan district office reports construction of raised medians begins at Texas and University and heads north to Highway 21. The $5.28 million dollar project also includes switching the locations of two traffic signals. One is downtown, where the signal at Texas and 26th will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and 27th. South of downtown, the signal at Texas and Oak will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and Mitchell. Construction is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

East of downtown Bryan, police is enforcing a workzone speed limit in the construction zone on William Joel Bryan (WJB) Parkway. City manager Kean Register told the city council this month that construction has started work on the storm sewer and sidewalk along WJB near Texas. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of next year. And Atmos Energy has set up a temporary workspace at Sue Haswell Park that will take part of the parking lot for an undisclosed amount of time.