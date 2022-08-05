More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan

Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads.

The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family housing along the northbound side what is also known as Riverside Parkway to the west and south of the Brazos County Expo.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan.

The rezoning would allow for a maximum of 1,350 units that could be condos, garden apartments, duplexes, and/or townhomes.

What might be built or when construction might start was not discussed during the council meeting and was not part of the city’s background materials.

The report from city staff states this property is one of the only locations along Highway 47 that has adequate public water and sewer connections. There is also a reference to a future extension of Jones Road to the west to connect with Highway 47.

The city staff report anticipates this development will spark additional development.