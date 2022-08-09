More Local Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Prior Convictions

Bryan police responding to a report of reckless driver near downtown Bryan last Friday night led to the driver’s arrest on charges of driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions and DWI with one prior conviction. Online court records also state 53 year old William Charles Johnson, Jr. of Bryan is awaiting five trials in Brazos County courts. One is for driving with an invalid license in June, another for DWI last December, and three trials for misdemeanor thefts from three years ago. Johnson is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.

A Bryan police officer stopping a vehicle around three in the morning last Saturday for not signaling in time led to the driver going to the Brazos County jail for the 40th time in 20 years. 37 year old Earnest Gooden, Jr. of Bryan was arrested for driving with an invalid license with four prior convictions. Gooden, who is awaiting trial for not having a license in February of last year, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.