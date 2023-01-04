More Details About New Year’s Calls About Fireworks And Celebratory Gunfire To College Station And Bryan Police

Brazos County jail records showed no one was booked on charges related to fireworks or celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. But local law enforcement responded to scores of calls.

College Station police tells WTAW News that they responded to 50 fireworks calls and 12 reports of gunfire.

And Bryan police tells us there were roughly 110 calls of fireworks and shots fired. Officer Kole Taylor, who reviewed roughly 110 reports for WTAW News, found one ticket was issued, there were no arrests, there were multiple warnings, and there were multiple calls of officers not being able to locate offenders.