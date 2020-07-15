More Coronavirus Activity At The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office And Jail

The Brazos County sheriff’s office continues to deal with employees and jail inmates who have coronavirus or who have been exposed.

Sheriff Chris Kirk reported at Tuesday’s county commission meeting that two inmates tested positive when they were booked are now in isolation.

Kirk says three employees tested positive following non-work exposures.

There are 14 inmates and 11 employees who are in quarantine. The sheriff says those who are quarantined are linked to one employee who tested positive.

Kirk also reported that last week’s coronavirus testing of 56 inmates in a jail dormitory that was locked down resulted in one testing positive. Since then, the one inmate has recovered.

Click below for comments from Chris Kirk during the July 14, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting: