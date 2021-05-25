More Construction Approved At The Texas A&M System’s RELLIS Campus Along With A Major Project At Prairie View

The Texas A&M system board of regents approved three construction projects with a combined value of $87 million dollars during last week’s meeting.

Two of the projects are on the RELLIS campus.

$14 million is to extend utilities for the U.S. Army’s combat development center. And $3.5 million is going into the system’s hypersonic vehicle testing complex at ballistics, aero-optics, and materials…or BAM center.

The largest project approved by the regents was for Prairie View, where construction starts next month on a $70 million dollar college of engineering classroom and research building.

The system’s chief facilities officer, Russ Wallace, also answered questions about the prices of construction materials.

News releases about RELLIS campus construction from the Texas A&M system:

There is nothing glamorous about infrastructure, even these days as Congress debates the meaning of the word.

However modern, high-quality infrastructure is critical to a vital strategic goal shared by the Texas A&M University System and the U.S. Army: to build a world-class ecosystem for military technology innovation on the RELLIS Campus. It’s called the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC).

The Board of Regents took an important step toward the shared goal Thursday by appropriating $13.1 million for infrastructure improvements on the west side of RELLIS. The improvements will undergird two testing ranges for next generation technology, the Innovation Proving Ground (IPG) and the Ballistic, Aero-optics and Materials (BAM.)

The infrastructure package includes basic improvements — water, sewers and electrical power — to areas around the runways of the former Army and Air Force base. It also includes fiber cabling to fully support 5th generation (5G) Internet capabilities.

“5G is a really important to our partners and potential partners,” said Ross Guieb, a retired Army Colonel serving as BCDC executive director. “The intel community, DOD and defense industry leaders are all watching closely with interest and excitement.”

Army commanders and other U.S. military leaders eagerly await completion of the BCDC over the next several years. The $200 million complex is the result of a partnership between the U.S. Army Futures Command and The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and the State of Texas.

The BCDC includes the IPG, the BAM and other facilities that will bring together researchers from U.S. universities, the military and the private sector for collaboration, demonstrations and high-tech testing of military prototypes.

Regents Thursday also approved three amendments to enhance BAM’s instrumentation for research and testing.

BAM will host enclosed testing of hypersonic vehicles, directed energy beams and the impact that hypersonic blasts have on various materials.

The changes improve the tube’s rail guidance system, add blast target tanks and a soft catch assembly that will safely recover flown objects for post-flight analysis and data collection.

The combined cost of the changes is $3.5 million, bringing the total estimated cost to about $42.5 million.

At one kilometer long and 2.5 meters in diameter, BAM will be the nation’s largest enclosed hypersonic test range. It will bridge a critical gap in U.S. research capacity between lab-scale experiments and open-range tests, which can cost tens of millions of dollars per test.

News release about the new Prairie View college of engineering building from the Texas A&M system:

Prairie View A&M University is getting a new, $70 million engineering and classroom building.

Construction of the cutting-edge facility was approved today by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, which has made unprecedented levels of investment in Texas’ oldest Historically Black University in recent years.

“Prairie View is resurgent under President Ruth Simmons and our Board of Regents,’’ said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “This new engineering building is the latest evidence of the investment in Prairie View A&M and its students.”

Enrollment at Prairie View’s Roy G. Perry College of Engineering has grown rapidly from 960 students in 2010 to 1,635 students in 2018, and the number of graduate students has almost tripled. The college has grown to have more than 85 faculty members and researchers, and four new outstanding research centers have been added to the college.

“This new building will allow us to increase undergraduate and graduate degrees, hire more faculty and create more African American engineers,” said President Ruth Simmons. “This purpose-built facility for engineering and research will transform teaching and research output at Prairie View A&M University.”

The new building, which is expected to be about 106,000 gross square feet, will balance student spaces with focused research spaces. New lab spaces will be designed to support multidisciplinary research. There will be dedicated space for work in 3-D manufacturing, space exploration, data analytics and artificial intelligence, robotics, structural analysis and more. A maker space area will promote collaboration of students across engineering disciplines.

Almost two-thirds of the square footage will be for direct instruction, with six generalized instructional spaces and 14 specialized labs. The remaining third of the facility will be comprised of research lab space for faculty and graduate students.

The $70 million engineering facility will be built at the intersection of Reda Bland Evans Street and E.E. O’Bannion Street on the north end of campus. Construction will begin in June and should be completed by August of 2023.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents have invested more than $247 million in construction projects and Chancellor Research Initiative grants at Prairie View A&M University since 2009, building new classroom buildings, a new student recreation center, a new fabrication center, a new early childhood learning academy and new athletic facilities, including a new football stadium and a new grandstand for the baseball field.