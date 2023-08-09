More Comments From A Bryan Councilman And The Mayor Regarding The Vote To Build A New Indoor Tennis Center

A dispute during the July 31st special meeting of the Bryan city council was brought up at the end of the council’s August 8th regular meeting.

Councilman Ray Arrington said during the special meeting that he had waited for three months for information about a new indoor tennis center at Midtown Park. On August 8, Arrington extended his apologies to the council and to the citizens if he said something that was mistaken or incorrect.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said the day after the special meeting that everyone got the information requested by Arrington. Gutierrez repeated that during the August 8 meeting and added that everyone on the council are type “A” personalities who are passionate about the city.

Gutierrez and Arrington also said that there won’t be total agreement all the time.

