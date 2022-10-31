More College Station Homeowners Can Qualify For Minor Repair Assistance Grants

The College Station city council expands who can apply for minor home repair assistance grants.

Recommendations that were unanimously approved raises the threshold for an applicant from $7,500 to $10,000 dollars.

The ceiling for an applicant’s assets was raised from $20,000 to $40,000 dollars.

And an applicant will no longer have to disclose their employment history.

Community services director Debbie Eller said applicants must live in their homes.

There is an income ceiling. For instance, a family of four can earn up to $60,000 dollars a year.

Eller says projects that qualify for the federal money administered by the city can include HVAC, plumbing, roofs, siding and windows.

Eller also says there other repair options for owner occupied homes who do not have a clear title, and/or do not have insurance, and/or are not up to date on their property taxes.

More information is available by contacting the city of College Station community development office at 979-764-3778.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the October 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the October 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.