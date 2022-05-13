More Classroom Chalkboards In Bryan ISD Being Replaced With Video Touch Boards

Since voters in Bryan ISD passed a bond issue in 2014, the district has been replacing classroom blackboards with video touchscreen boards.

At the last BISD school board meeting, approval was given to purchase another 628 devices.

Technology director Julea Johnson says most of the $1.8 million cost will be funded by federal pandemic grant money. That is $700,000 under the original estimate.

Installation will cost $228,000, but the price to ship all the video boards is $99 dollars.

145 of the touch screen boards are being installed at Bryan High School.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the May 2, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from the May 2, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.