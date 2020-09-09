More Bryan ISD Students Will Be Moving To On Campus Instruction

Bryan school board members were told Tuesday that approximately 1,100 students are moving from at-home to on-campus learning for the second six week period.

That’s after 52 percent of BISD students were taught in person during the first six weeks.

During Tuesday’s board workshop, superintendent Christie Whitbeck complemented about student behavior and parental instruction since the first day of classes.

A BISD spokesperson tells WTAW News the district currently has four employees and two students who are infected with coronavirus.

Click below for comments from superintendent Christie Whitbeck and associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra.