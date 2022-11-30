More Awareness of Missing Children and Person Reports in the Brazos Valley

It may seem like there has been an increase in missing children and person cases, but Chuck Fleeger, Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, says through partnerships with local law enforcement, media, and the public, they’re doing a better job of spreading the word.

“It seems like they’re more, but statistically speaking I don’t think that we have more missing person incidents, I think we are just collectively doing a better job of shining a light on them,” says Fleeger.

Fleeger says when they share information on missing persons, they rely on the public to help spread the word.

“The number of responders versus the number of citizens in this community is drastically different. And so we need the public to be our eyes and our ears when we have these cases,” says Fleeger.

Fleeger reminds people there is no waiting period to report a missing person, especially if you have a missing child.

There have been seven missing person reports during the month of November, which is also National Runaway Prevention Month.

Listen to “Missing Children and Person Reports in the Brazos Valley” on Spreaker.