More Arson Charges Against A Bryan Man That Are Related To Fireworks

For the second time in three weeks, a Bryan man was arrested on charges of shooting fireworks that ignited grass fires the week before July 4.

The Bryan fire marshal’s office accuses 36 year old William Spangler of setting a total of 11 grass fires in east, west, and north Bryan.

The latest arrest reports state that “the same method of operation” was used to set the fires. That was a “ground bloom flower” firework that spins and changes colors as it generates very high heat.

The fires. which were set in heavily wooded areas with tall vegetation, did not result in any casualties.

The only property damage that was mentioned was a fence.

In ten of the fires, there was video surveillance showing Spangler’s work van, which he told investigators he was the only driver.

Spangler, who was released from jail on bond the day after his first arrest on July 8 for setting four fires, was released from jail following his arrest on seven more arson charges after posting bonds totaling $105,000 dollars.

Original story:

A Bryan man is arrested on charges of setting fires with fireworks during the last week of June.

According to arrest reports from the Bryan fire marshal’s office, 35 year old William Spangler told investigators that he has fireworks in his work van “that can be thrown on the ground and destroy stuff”.

The arrest reports state that fireworks were associated with fires the night of June 28th south of Midtown Park, the Copperfield subdivision, and near the intersection of Austin’s Colony and Bullinger Creek Drives.

And the same van seen in those fires was seen in a June 30th fire at the north junction of Highway 6 and FM 2818.

Video from city traffic signals and home security systems were used in the investigation.

Spangler also told deputy fire marshals that he had between $1,000 and $1,500 dollars of legal and illegal fireworks in his garage.

Spangler is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 dollars.