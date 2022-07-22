More Arrests Of Three Local Men, Two Of Whom Are Awaiting Multiple Criminal Trials

A Bryan man awaiting five criminal trials in Brazos County courts was arrested by College Station police during the midnight hour Friday in the Northgate district. The CSPD arrest report stated the traffic stop of the known driver was made after the driver failed to signal a left turn in a car with a fake dealer tag. 27 year old Darius Mallard is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars following his arrest for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and having the fake tag. Online court records show Mallard has been out on bonds waiting for three trials for evading arrest, one for DWI, and one for driving with an invalid license.

A Bryan man awaiting three trials on misdemeanor charges and a fourth on a felony for violating a protection order two or more times returned to jail Wednesday night. That is after leading Bryan police on a chase south of the city cemetery. According to the BPD arrest report, officers responded to a report of someone in a car with bullet holes firing shots at a house. The chase that began at Texas and M-L-K ended after the car made four turns…with one of the turns resulting in the car almost hitting a sign. The driver, 19 year old Pimptereus Henderson, is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest for evading. BPD continues investigating the shooting, where no arrests have been made.

Wednesday morning, College Station police arrest a College Station man for the second time in six weeks on a charge of breaking into a home. An officer was following up on a citizen reporting seeing a man pulling door handles of parked vehicles. The arrest report states the officer saw a man exiting a vehicle wearing all black, including a black ski mask. After the man said he had just left a friend’s townhome, the officer found an open door. The officer found in the man’s car, electronics and other property that were stolen from the townhome. That led to the arrest of 21 year old Cayden Carroll. The arrest report also states an accomplice ran away before officers arrived. Carroll was released from jail Friday after posting bonds totaling $17,000 dollars.