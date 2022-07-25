Monday Morning Fire At College Station Apartment Complex

College Station fire and police responded Monday morning shortly before 8:30 to the Holleman Oaks apartments at Holleman and Anderson..

Holleman was closed between Anderson and the H-E-B store to allow water lines to be laid across the street to nearby hydrants.

Photos from CSFD shows flames coming out of a second floor unit.

CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said a woman who jumped out of a second floor window was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A total of 12 units from College Station and Bryan responded to the two alarm fire.

Members of CSFD’s volunteer rehab team helped cool down firefighters who were in full gear with outdoor temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. And Marrs thanked the Brazos Transit District for providing a shuttle bus that was air conditioned for firefighters taking a break.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click below for comments from Stuart Marrs, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

