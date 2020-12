College Station firefighters put out a house fire Monday morning between Southern Oaks and Reatta Meadows Parks.

No was injured, and the cause remains under investigation.

CSFD reports receiving multiple phone calls about a quarter of eight.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the home on Waynesboro Court.

There was smoke and water damage inside the home and fire damage from the back porch, where the fire started, to the attic.