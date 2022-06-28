Mom Arrested For Assaulting Child On A School Bus And A Man Arrested On 21 Warrants

A College Station mother spent part of last weekend in jail after her arrest on a charge of punching a 12 year old in the face and chest on a College Station ISD school bus last February. This was after the mother told College Station police according to her arrest report that her son was punched in the face and chest by the 12 year old. Security video on the bus showed both children were exchanging words and punches and the mother striking both children. 33 year old Labreanna Chambers, who was arrested for child endangerment, is out of jail after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan area man was arrested last weekend on 21 warrants covering five sets of charges dating back almost three years. Online records show warrants were issued after the man failed to make court appearances. 37 year old Dustin Stephens is awaiting trials on six counts of failing to have animals vaccinated, six counts of not having county tags on animals, six counts of an unspecified violations of the county’s animal ordinance, two counts of not having vehicle insurance, and for having an expired license plate. Stephens was still in jail Tuesday, held on bonds on the 21 warrants which totals $17,800 dollars.