Thursday was Opening Day in Major League Baseball.

The Texas Rangers fell in a slug-fest to the Kansas City Royals, 14-10.

All-in-all, 14 pitchers were used in the ballgame.

Out in Oakland, the Houston Astros routed past the A’s, 8-1.

Michael Bradley and Alex Bregman smacked back-to-back homers for the Stros, who visit the A’s again Friday night at 8:40.

Broadcast will be joined in progress on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.