MLB releases 2021 schedule; all 30 teams to open on April 1

NEW YORK (AP) _ Major League Baseball will open the 2021 season on April 1 and hopes to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

The league released the full schedule Thursday with this year’s 60-game regular season schedule scheduled to begin July 23 as clubs set to play only division foes and regional interleague opponents _ AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, AL West vs. NL West _ to limit travel.

Clubs will resume full intraleague schedules in 2021, and interleague play will again align regionally.

The New York Mets will host the cross-town Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the first time the Subway Series will take place on Sept. 11. The Yankees will host the Mets during Fourth of July weekend.Atlanta will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 13 at Truist Park. It’s Atlanta’s first All-Star Game since hosting in 2000 at Turner Field.