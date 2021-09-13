MLB Lone Star Update

McCullers hurls Astros to win over Halos

Lance McCullers Jr. tossed six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros bested the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, 3-1.

With the win, McCullers improves to 12-3 on the season while Houston reaches an 83-59 record.

Kiner-Falefa, Hearn push Texas past Oakland

Isiah Kiner-Falefa collected three hits and two RBIs and Taylor Hearn won his fourth straight start as the Texas Rangers edged the Oakland A’s Sunday afternoon, 4-3.

Texas has now won six of its last seven.

The Rangers return home Monday night to host the Astros in a Lone Star Showdown.

First-pitch is at 7:05 at Globe Life Field with coverage on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.