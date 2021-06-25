MLB Lone Star Roundup: Thursday, June 24th

Nothing doing for the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon, as they were done in by the Oakland Athletics, 5-1.

Eli White scored the lone run for Texas, coming home on a Nick Solak fielder’s choice in the second inning.

The Rangers will look to bounce back Friday night when they welcome the Kansas City Royals to Globe Life Field at 7:05 p.m.

______________________

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros continued to roll Thursday, blasting the Detroit Tigers, 12-3 to pick up their 11th straight win.

Short stop Carlos Correa finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and teammate Yordan Alvarez smacked a grand slam in the ninth.

The ‘Stros will go for their 12th straight victory Friday when they visit the Tigers again at 6:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Gospel 97.3 FM.