MLB Free Agency Heats up With Judge/Yanks Deal

Some blockbuster deals in MLB free agency Wednesday.

Aaron Judge signed a massive 9-year, $360 million deal to stay with the New York Yankees.

The reigning American League MVP, is fresh off an historic season in which he smacked a league record 62 home runs to go along a .311 batting average and 131 RBIs.

Elsewhere, the San Diego Padres inked short stop Xander Boegarts to an 11-year, $280 million deal and the St. Louis Cardinals signed catcher Wilson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract.