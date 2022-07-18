MLB Draft: Rangers Sign Former Vanderbilt Pitcher, Astros Select Tennessee Outfielder

The Major League Baseball Draft got underway Sunday night in Los Angeles Sunday.

A pair of legacy players were chosen with the first two picks, with shortstop Jackson Holliday (son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday) and outfielder Druw Jones (son of former MLB All-Star Andruw Jones) were taken by the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively.

The Texas Rangers made a surprise pick at No. 3, selecting former Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker.

Rocker was selected at No. 10 in the 2021 draft by the New York Mets, but was unable to sign due to medical issues.

The Astros also stayed in the SEC, taking Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert 28th overall.

Gilbert played in 58 games for the Volunteers in 2022, batting .362 with 11 homers and 71 RBIs.