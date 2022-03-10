MLB Cancels Second Week of 2022 Season Amid CBA Talks

Major League Baseball has canceled the second week of the 2022 season after the league and its players were unable to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement Wednesday night.

The two sides reportedly came to an impasse amid negotiations of an international draft, which would dock teams draft picks for signing highly touted free agents from Latin America and Asia.

The cancelation means a full 162-game schedule is highly improbable, and players won’t be compensated for full pay and full service time.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 31st, but can now take place on April 14th at the earliest.