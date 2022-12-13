Mississippi State Announces Passing of Football Coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State has announced the death of Bulldogs Football coach and former Texas Tech head man Mike Leach.

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

According to Ross Reily of The Clarion-Ledger, the 61-year-old Leach suffered a massive heart attack at his Starkville home on Sunday, and was forced to wait “10 to 15 minutes” before paramedics arrived.

After being stabilized at a local hospital, he was then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Leach had just finished his third regular season with Mississippi State, leading the team to an 8-4 record and an Egg Bowl win over Ole Miss.

The 22nd ranked Bulldogs are slated to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2nd.

Known as one of the most colorful characters in the game, Leach began his head coaching career at Texas Tech 2000, where he became one of the winningest coaches in program history.

During his time in Lubbock, Leach led the Red Raiders to an 84-43 overall record and a Big 12 South Division title in 2008.

Following his public firing in 2009, Leach spent two years as a television color commentator before joining Washington State in 2012, where he guided the Cougars to a 55-47 overall record (2012-2019).