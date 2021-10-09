Missing Plantersville Three Year Old Is Found Alive Three Miles From Home

From Bryan Broadcasting sister station Navasota News:

Authorities have located the missing Christopher Ramirez alive.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said in an update Saturday that they received a call from a citizen who heard something in a wooded area. When they arrived around 11:15 am, he said they found a healthy 3 year old Christopher Ramirez

Sowell said he was found in the 7700 block of FM 1486, about 5 miles from where he originally disappeared.

All in all, Christopher was found healthy, and was smiling in the arms of his mother, according to Sowell. He was checked by paramedics, and drank lots of water.

Christopher was missing for almost 72 hours. Assisting in the search were numerous local law enforcement agencies and first responders, the FBI, Homeland Security and Texas EquuSearch.

No further information was released on exactly how Christopher ended up there.