A minor collision in College Station almost two years ago leads to a four year prison sentence for one of the drivers.

34 year old Adam Matula of Wharton and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement where Matula admitted to DWI with two prior convictions.

DPS drug tests indicated Matula was under the influence of methamphetamine, Xanax, and marijuana when his pickup truck rear ended a SUV at Texas and Deacon.