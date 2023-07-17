Millican Woman Arrested Following A Disturbance At The College Station Post Office

Two Brazos County sheriff’s deputies respond to a customer causing a disturbance at the post office in College Station.

According to sheriff’s arrest reports, a Millican woman on July 12 was told she no longer had access to her post office box due to non-payment.

The woman reacted by throwing and knocking off items in the lobby, emptying trash onto the floor, breaking a plastic organizer box, and yelling obscenities at employees and customers.

After the deputies arrived, they witnessed the woman yelling obscenities at more customers.

67 year old Ida Fazzino was arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

She is out of jail after posting personal bonds totaling $1,800 dollars.