Friday marked a total of 50,000 pandemic vaccinations at the Brazos Center.

Coordinator Jim Stewart also reported that the first Friday that pandemic appointments could be made at the Brazos Center by all adults, all available slots were booked before three p.m.

That’s 5,568 first doses and 5,000 second doses.

Some between the ages of 18 and 49 were able to make appointments last Monday after 1,500 doses were still available last weekend.