Mike Elko Names Jay Bateman Defensive Coordinator for Texas A&M Football

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko announced the addition of Jay Bateman as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. A 25-year coaching veteran, Bateman comes to Aggieland following two seasons at Florida as the inside linebackers coach and three seasons as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina.

During his first year at Florida, Bateman’s unit contributed to a Florida defense that helped lead the SEC, producing 22 takeaways during the 2022 season. Bateman delivered two NFL Draft picks including Ventrell Miller, who was picked in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with Amari Burney who was selected by Las Vegas in the sixth round.

Bateman made the move to Gainesville after spending three seasons as North Carolina’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach (2019-21). Upon his arrival, Bateman helped engineer major improvements in the Tar Heel defense which was one of the nation’s top five most improved units in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense that year.

Bateman’s aggressive style was evident in the 36.0 sacks the team produced in 2020, the fifth-most in the nation that season and the most for a North Carolina defense since 2000. The Tar Heels also boasted top-35 rankings in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense among teams that played at least 10 games that season.

During his time with the Tar Heels, Bateman helped develop two NFL Draft picks, including first team All-American Chazz Surrat who was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, along with Jason Strowbridge who was selected in the fifth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Prior to UNC, Bateman spent five seasons (2014-18) as Army’s defensive coordinator. Army won 29 games during Bateman’s tenure, including three bowl games during his last three seasons, which included two top-10 finishes in total defense. Bateman was one of five finalists for the 2018 Broyles Award and a semifinalist in 2016.

In 2018, Bateman led Army’s defense to finish eighth nationally in total defense (295.5 ypg) and 10th in scoring defense (17.7 ppg). The Black Knights finished third in the nation in red zone defense and 14th in passing defense in 2017. In 2016, Bateman guided a defense that ranked fourth nationally in total defense (291.5 ypg), sixth in passing defense (170.2 ypg) and 18th in rushing defense (121.2 ypg). The Army defensive unit also ranked 16th in scoring defense, allowing 19 points-per-game, while increasing its interception total from six in 2015 to 17 in 2016.

Prior to Army, Bateman spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Ball State (2011-13) after five seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Elon (2006-10). He also made stops at Lehigh (2005) and Richmond (2004). Bateman gained head coaching experience at Siena College. He led the program from 2000-03 after spending one season as an assistant coach on staff.

Bateman began his coaching career in 1997, spending two years on staff at Hampden-Sydney. Bateman is a 1995 graduate of Randolph-Macon.

Bateman is a native of Richmond, Virginia. He and his wife Heather have two children, Bea and CJ.