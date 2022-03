In February 2020, Bryan police arrested a Midland man following a crash at 29th and Briarcrest that killed a passenger in his car and injured three others.

23 year old Colton Bradley returned to the Brazos County jail last Saturday after missing a court appearance last November.

No trial date has been set on charges of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bradley remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $230,000 dollars.