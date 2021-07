The NBA Finals are all knotted up at two games a piece after the Milwaukee Bucks rallied past the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night, 109-103 at the

Aggie Khris Middleton had a huge performance, scoring 40 points while playing 43 minutes.

Middleton and the Bucks picked up the win despite a game-high 42 points from Suns guard Devin Booker.

Game 5 of the series is Saturday night in Pheonix