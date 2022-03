Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will skip the tournament in Augusta for the first time since 1994.

The decision comes during a turbulent time for Mickelson, who has come under fire for comments he made about working with Saudi investors on a breakaway league from the PGA.

The six-time major champion was quoted by author Alan Shipnuck as saying the Saudis were “scary” but that he was looking past their controversial history of human rights violations to gain leverage with the PGA Tour.