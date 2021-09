Rookie Jake Meyers homered and drove in four runs as the Houston Astros blasted the Seattle Mariners Monday night, 11-2.

Lance McCullers Jr. picked up his 11th win of the year, allowing two earned runs in six innings of work.

The victory puts some space between the first-place ‘Stros and second-place Mariners, who now trail Houston by 5.5 games.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.