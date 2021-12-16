Meyer Fired as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Urban Meyer has been fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, less than a year into his first NFL season.

The move came just hours after ex-Jaguars player and Texas A&M product Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper that Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

The story was the latest in a series of embarrassing ones for Meyer this season. The three-time national championship-winning college coach was filmed “getting close” with a woman at an Ohio bar following the team’s loss at Cincinnati on September 30th.

Meyer wraps up his time in Jacksonville with a 2-11 record.