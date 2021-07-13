Mets’ Alonso takes home second straight home run derby title

New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso is the Home Run Derby Champion once again after edging Baltimore’s Trey Mancini last night, 23-22 in the final round in Denver.

All-in-all, Alonso walloped 74 total dingers at Coors Field.

Texas’ Joey Gallo was an early exit, falling to Colorado’s Trevor Story in the first round.

Regular season home run leader Shoehi Ohtani was also defeated early, coming up short to Washington’s Juan Soto in a first round sudden death.

Ohtani, a two-way star for the Angels, will actually take the mound Tuesday night to make the All-Star Game start for the American League.

First-pitch is at 6:30 on Fox.