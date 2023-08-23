Men’s Tennis Releases 2023-24 Schedule

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 19th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced their 2023-24 schedule that features a bevy of ranked opponents.

The Maroon & White will start the season at the Oklahoma State Invitational Sept. 22-24 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. After the Invitational, the Aggies head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the ITA Men’s All-American Championships from Sept. 30-Oct. 8. The tournament will host 256 pre-qualifying players and the last 64 standing will make it to the ITA Regional Oct. 19-24 in Fort Worth, Texas. The final 32 will go to the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, California, Nov. 1-5.

To start the new year, Texas A&M will compete in the Sherwood Intercollegiate Tournament Jan. 13-15 in Thousand Oaks, California. This will be the third-consecutive appearance at the tournament and fifth overall for the Aggies. The Maroon & White will also make a trip to play No. 35 UCLA on Jan. 17 and Georgia Southern on Jan. 25.

Staying in the Peach State, the Maroon & White will travel from Atlanta to Athens, Georgia, for the 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend held Jan. 28-29. The Aggies will face No. 26 Auburn on the opening round, if they advance, they will play the winner of hosts No. 7 Georgia and No. 74 Louisiana.

The ITA Kickoff Weekend is used to decide which teams will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which this year will be held at Columbia University and USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York February 16-19.

Before conference play starts, A&M will play a couple of ranked opponents in No. 46 SMU (Feb. 2, Bryan-College Station, Texas) and No. 29 Pepperdine (Feb. 25, Bryan-College Station, Texas), along with a match against A&M-Corpus Christi as part of a doubleheader after the Pepperdine match.

The Aggies’ conference slate will feature 12 matches, eight of which are ranked in the top 30. A&M will host No. 16 Mississippi State (March 8) No. 24 Ole Miss (March 10) No. 9 Tennessee (March 15) No. 7 Georgia (March 17) No. 72 Vanderbilt (March 29) and No. 75 Arkansas (April 7). The Aggies boasted a 12-3 record at home last season in the friendly confines of the Mitchell Tennis Center, including a 4-2 ledger during SEC play in the Brazos Valley.

The Maroon & White will be hitting the road during conference play to take on No. 22 Florida (March 1), No. 8 South Carolina (March 3), No. 5 Kentucky (March 22), No. 39 LSU (March 31), No. 26 Auburn (April 12) and No. 49 Alabama (April 14)

Throughout the SEC slate, A&M will play six out-of-conference opponents at home with UIW (March 8), Lamar (March 10), UTRGV (March 13) and ACU (March 29) all coming to the Brazos Valley. The Aggies will also host No. 2 Ohio State (March 13) and travel to future SEC opponent No. 31 Oklahoma (April 2).

The postseason begins with the SEC Tournament April 17-21 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the Aggies advanced to the semifinals last year. The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament will be May 3-5.

2023-24 Men’s Tennis Schedule