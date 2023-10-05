Men’s Tennis Concludes Play at ITA All-American Championships

Credit to 12thman.com
TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s eight competitors concluded their run at the ITA All-American Championships Tuesday night at the Case Tennis Center with nearly 20 victories through the pre-qualifying and qualifying rounds.
Aggie junior JC Roddick (5-1) worked his way from pre-qualifying to the qualifying second round with five victories where he won in straight sets over all of his opponents. Roddick would eventually fall in the qualifying second round to TCU’s Lui Maxted. Sophomore newcomer Togan Tokac also advanced to qualifying after starting the tournament in the pre-qualifying stage. Tokac went 4-1 and lost in the first round of qualifying in a three-set thriller to Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State.
Junior Giulio Perego, the lone Aggie to start the tournament in qualifying, went 2-1 in his bracket but fell in the third round to end his week. Freshman Brayden Michna (3-1) appeared in his first tournament as an Aggie and earned three wins before falling in the fourth round of pre-qualifying. Junior Luke Casper also picked up a victory in the first round of pre-qualifying, going 1-1 at ITAs.
A&M’s Perego and Tokac lost in the qualifying third round of doubles play to Oklahoma’s Sebastien Collard and Ronnie Hohmann. The duo posted a 2-1 record with both of their victories coming in tie-breaking fashion.
The Maroon & White return to play Thursday, Oct. 19 at the TCU’s Friedman Tennis Center for the ITA Texas Regional.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
ITA All-American Championships
Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma
SINGLES COMPETITION
Pre-Qualifying First Round
Alan Jesudason (Drexel) def. Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) 6-1, 6-0
Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Iker Gaztambide Arrastia (Northern Illinois) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Mikael Vollbach (Northern Illinois) def. Grant Lothringer (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-4
Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Marcel Kamrowski (Middle Tennessee) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Will Fullett (Wofford) 6-3, 6-2
Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Matija Matic (Drake) 6-2, 6-1
SINGLES COMPETITION
Pre-Qualifying Second Round
Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Craig Corey (Boston) 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(3)
Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 6-4
JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Lucas Brown (Texas) 6-1, 7-5
Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Christopher Frantzen (Baylor) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
SINGLES COMPETITION
Pre-Qualifying Third Round
Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Sam Reeve (Memphis) 6-1, 6-4
Gerard Planelles Ripoll (Arkansas) def. Luke Casper (Texas A&M) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3
JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Luis Felipe Miguel (Liberty) 6-3, 6-2
Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Noah Zamora (California Irvine) 6-4, 6-2
SINGLES COMPETITION
Pre-Qualifying Fourth Round
Erik Schiessl (Oklahoma State) def. Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) 6-1, 6-1
JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Eduardo Dias (Gardner-Webb) 6-3, 6-3
Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Ondrej Horak (Middle Tennessee) 6-3, 5-7, 7(7)-6(1)
SINGLES COMPETITION
Qualifying First Round
Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Hugo Hashimoto (Columbia) 6-3, 6-4
JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Noah Berry (Cal Poly) 6-4, 6-4
Petar Jovanovic (Mississippi State) def. Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 7(7)-6(3), 6-3
SINGLES COMPETITION
Qualifying Second Round
Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Daniel Milavsky (Harvard) 3-6, 6-2, 7(8)-6(6)
Lui Maxted (TCU) def. JC Roddick (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-4
SINGLES COMPETITION
Qualifying Third Round
Oliver Tarvet (San Diego) def. Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Qualifying First Round
Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Jeremie Casabon/Nathan Cox (Vanderbilt) 3-6, 6-1, 10-8
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Qualifying Second Round
Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Jacob Bickersteth/Will Cooksey (Michigan) 2-6, 6-2, 10-8
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Qualifying Third Round
Sebastien Collard/Ronnie Hohmann (Oklahoma) def. Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 4-6, 7(7)-6(4), 12-10