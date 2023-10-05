Men’s Tennis Concludes Play at ITA All-American Championships

Credit to 12thman.com

TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s eight competitors concluded their run at the ITA All-American Championships Tuesday night at the Case Tennis Center with nearly 20 victories through the pre-qualifying and qualifying rounds.

Aggie junior JC Roddick (5-1) worked his way from pre-qualifying to the qualifying second round with five victories where he won in straight sets over all of his opponents. Roddick would eventually fall in the qualifying second round to TCU’s Lui Maxted. Sophomore newcomer Togan Tokac also advanced to qualifying after starting the tournament in the pre-qualifying stage. Tokac went 4-1 and lost in the first round of qualifying in a three-set thriller to Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State.

Junior Giulio Perego, the lone Aggie to start the tournament in qualifying, went 2-1 in his bracket but fell in the third round to end his week. Freshman Brayden Michna (3-1) appeared in his first tournament as an Aggie and earned three wins before falling in the fourth round of pre-qualifying. Junior Luke Casper also picked up a victory in the first round of pre-qualifying, going 1-1 at ITAs.

A&M’s Perego and Tokac lost in the qualifying third round of doubles play to Oklahoma’s Sebastien Collard and Ronnie Hohmann. The duo posted a 2-1 record with both of their victories coming in tie-breaking fashion.

The Maroon & White return to play Thursday, Oct. 19 at the TCU’s Friedman Tennis Center for the ITA Texas Regional.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

ITA All-American Championships

Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying First Round

Alan Jesudason (Drexel) def. Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) 6-1, 6-0

Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Iker Gaztambide Arrastia (Northern Illinois) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Mikael Vollbach (Northern Illinois) def. Grant Lothringer (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-4

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Marcel Kamrowski (Middle Tennessee) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Will Fullett (Wofford) 6-3, 6-2

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Matija Matic (Drake) 6-2, 6-1

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying Second Round

Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Craig Corey (Boston) 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(3)

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Lucas Brown (Texas) 6-1, 7-5

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Christopher Frantzen (Baylor) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying Third Round

Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) def. Sam Reeve (Memphis) 6-1, 6-4

Gerard Planelles Ripoll (Arkansas) def. Luke Casper (Texas A&M) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Luis Felipe Miguel (Liberty) 6-3, 6-2

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Noah Zamora (California Irvine) 6-4, 6-2

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying Fourth Round

Erik Schiessl (Oklahoma State) def. Brayden Michna (Texas A&M) 6-1, 6-1

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Eduardo Dias (Gardner-Webb) 6-3, 6-3

Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Ondrej Horak (Middle Tennessee) 6-3, 5-7, 7(7)-6(1)

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying First Round

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Hugo Hashimoto (Columbia) 6-3, 6-4

JC Roddick (Texas A&M) def. Noah Berry (Cal Poly) 6-4, 6-4

Petar Jovanovic (Mississippi State) def. Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 7(7)-6(3), 6-3

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Second Round

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Daniel Milavsky (Harvard) 3-6, 6-2, 7(8)-6(6)

Lui Maxted (TCU) def. JC Roddick (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-4

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Third Round

Oliver Tarvet (San Diego) def. Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-1

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Qualifying First Round

Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Jeremie Casabon/Nathan Cox (Vanderbilt) 3-6, 6-1, 10-8

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Second Round

Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) def. Jacob Bickersteth/Will Cooksey (Michigan) 2-6, 6-2, 10-8

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Third Round

Sebastien Collard/Ronnie Hohmann (Oklahoma) def. Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (Texas A&M) 4-6, 7(7)-6(4), 12-10