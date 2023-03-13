Men’s Basketball Selected as No. 7 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M is headed to March Madness as the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament as the selection committee revealed the field of 68 for the 2023 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday.

The Aggies (25-9) earned an at-large bid in the Midwest Region and will face No. 10-seed Penn State (22-13) on Thursday, March 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The winner of the game will face the No. 2-seed Texas/No. 15-seed Colgate winner on Saturday, March 18 with a trip to the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Mo. on the line.

TEXAS A&M NCAA NOTABLES

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams will be taking his third different team to the NCAA Tournament. He also took Marquette (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013) and Virginia Tech (2017, 2018, 2019) to the NCAA Tournament.

Williams holds a 10-8 record in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies will play as the No. 7 seed for the third time in program history. A&M was a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2011.

Texas A&M will be making its 15 th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies hold a 13-15 record in the big dance.

overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies hold a 13-15 record in the big dance. A&M’s NCAA appearances (15): 1951, 1964, 1969**, 1975, 1980**, 1987, 2006*, 2007**, 2008*, 2009*, 2010*, 2011*, 2016**, 2018, 2023 (* 2 nd round / ** Sweet Sixteen)

round / ** Sweet Sixteen) A&M’s tournament seeding history: #3 (2007, 2016), #5 (2010), #6 (1980), #7 (2011, 2018, 2023), #9 (2008, 2009), #12 (1987, 2006)

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Penn State 4-0 with the last meeting coming in 2017.

TICKET INFORMATION

The individual school ticket allotments for the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament are extremely limited. Donors and season ticket holders who submitted a request for NCAA tournament tickets through the 12th Man Foundation will receive an email confirming whether their ticket requests have been fulfilled or not based on availability and priority point rank.

A limited number of NCAA student tickets will be available for purchase for the 1st and 2nd rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in (insert city, state). For more information or to purchase student tickets, please contact the 12th Man Foundation at 888-992-4443 or tickets@12thmanfoundation.com. The deadline to purchase student tickets is Monday, March 13, at 12 noon.

All others are encouraged to visit https://aggi.es/2oZ5AWV for ticket availability.