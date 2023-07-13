Men’s Basketball Adds UMass Transfer Leveque to 2023-24 Roster

July 13, 2023 Sean Burnett

Credit to Brad Marquardt  |  Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bolstered its 2023-24 roster with the addition of graduate transfer Wildens Leveque, who has made 52 starts and seen action in 108 career games at South Carolina and UMass.

Playing for head coach Frank Martin at both schools, the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Leveque posted 546 points, 444 rebounds and 92 blocks in four seasons of action. A consistently strong offensive rebounder, 42.6 percent of his total rebounds have come off the offensive glass. He tallied his career highs in points and rebounds with 16 points vs. Kentucky and 11 rebounds vs. Western Kentucky, both in 2021-22.

“Wildens is a mature, experienced veteran,” assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said. “He fits the Buzz Williams system perfectly. He cares about winning and his teammates first. He is a physical big who works hard and plays harder. He wants to help Texas A&M win at the highest level. We are very happy to have him. He is our type of guy.”

While at South Carolina, Leveque helped the Gamecocks to a 4-0 mark against the Maroon & White while chipping in 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

At UMass in 2022-23, Leveque led the Minutemen with 33 blocks and was third on the team with 129 rebounds while starting 25 times in 28 games played. The Brockton, Massachusetts native, averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for the season. He helped UMass win the Myrtle Beach Invitational crown while setting a tournament record with a career-high five blocks against the Colorado Buffaloes. He had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a road win over South Florida and had a season-high 12 points against George Mason.

Wildens Leveque Career Statistics

Year

Team

G/GS

Min

FGM-FGA

FG%

FTM-FTA

FT%

Off-Def

Reb

A

Stl

BS

Pts

Avg

2019-20

South Carolina

30/8

293

28-46

.609

17-37

.459

36-41

77

6

10

15

73

2.4

2020-21

South Carolina

21/15

387

52-89

.584

25-39

.641

45-56

101

11

9

13

129

6.1

2021-22

South Carolina

29/28

603

77-130

.592

37-64

.578

61-76

137

17

24

31

191

6.6

2022-23

UMass

28/25

548

59-137

.431

3-41

.756

47-82

129

23

16

33

153

5.5

Career

108/76

1831

216-402

.537

110-181

.608

189-255

444

57

59

92

546

5.1