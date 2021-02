The Australian Open Men’s Finals have been set after No. 4 seed Danil Medvedev dispatched of 5-seed Stefanos Tsitsupas, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 Friday morning.

Medvedev will take on top-seed Novak Djokovic for the title Sunday.

Meanwhile, American and No. 22 seed Jennifer Brady will face 3-seed Naomi Osaka for the women’s championship Saturday.