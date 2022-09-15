Media Launch For Upcoming Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser

More than 150 non profit agencies serving the seven county Brazos Valley region have signed up for the fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser.

Early giving begins September 19, and the 18 hour day of giving is October 18th.

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos Valley Gives website to see the list of participating non-profits and how to make a contribution.

Click below for comments from Brazos Valley Gives co-chair Julie Porter from their media launch event on September 14, 2022:

Additional information from Brazos Valley Gives:

The Community Foundation and the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will hosted a media launch and deluxe ribbon cutting for the fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day, which has more than 150 nonprofits taking part in this community-wide day of giving.

“Media support and excitement are integral to our endeavors as we raise up all nonprofits on one day and as one community,” stated Molly Watson, Co-Chair of Brazos Valley Gives.

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long giving initiative that culminates with 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the 7-county Brazos Valley region.

Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts—and, on this day, everyone can be a philanthropist.

Over 150 nonprofits throughout 5 of our 7-county region are participating this year!

This day of giving where you live is being powered by the Community Foundation, and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice. The goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $1M.

Please visit BrazosValleyGives.org to see a list of the nonprofit participants or for more information send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com.

If you are a local citizen or business interested in helping with Brazos Valley Gives, please call Patricia Gerling at (979) 589-4305.

Please note that early giving begins on Monday, September 19 – log-on to www.BrazosValleyGives.org and GIVE!